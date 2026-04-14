WeAwakening

WeAwakening

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Patty Sundberg's avatar
Patty Sundberg
14h

Ah.... hearing you sing brought me back. Beautiful. Miss you, my friend.

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2 replies by Patricia Pearce and others
Cathy's avatar
Cathy
4h

What a lovely journey through this life and gift to your friend.

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