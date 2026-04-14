The other evening I strode into our office and stood next to the desk until my husband was able to look up from whatever he was working on on his computer.

“I have an announcement to make.” I looked down at the iPhone in my hand. “I have been alive on planet Earth for 24,650 days.”

His face lit up; his eyes twinkled. He loves stuff that comes out of left field like that. (Well, mostly.) I told him it was just an estimate based on how many months have passed since I was born. Of course, being an electrical engineer who cannot abide imprecision, he opened up Google Gemini, typed in a prompt and came back with the exact number: 24, 684.

That was seven days ago. You can do the math.

I don’t know what possessed me to get curious about the number of days I’ve been a living, breathing human on planet Earth, but I can tell you this: something about knowing it has shifted my perception. Now I wake each day knowing that this day—this day—has its own number, its own name, and comes offering its own unrepeatable experiences and blessings.

This isn’t just another day. This is this day.

Just as I’ve been appreciating the singularity of a day, I’ve been appreciating the singularity of a life that is the composite of each of those days. I’ve been appreciating and the growth and wisdom that slowly accrues to each us, one unrepeatable day after another.

As I look at where we are collectively right now, I am convinced that we need the wisdom of those who have seen the passage of time. The wise elders among us who have surrendered to enough dark nights that they know the sun always rises again. Those who have weathered enough harsh winters to know that April always returns.

I am fortunate to know many people who have been living and breathing on this planet for much longer than I have. I feel blessed by their presence in my life and privileged that I get to sit at their feet and hear about what their singular life has taught them.

As I’ve been contemplating all of this, I’ve been recalling woman I once knew who crossed the great threshold years ago. I wrote a song for her 80th birthday, which was in the month of April.

I thought I would share it with you, and I’d like to dedicate it to all of the elders in our midst. Just as we need the vision and energy of the young among us, we need the wisdom you carry that only time can impart.

“I Never Knew You”

0:00 -5:38

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Reminder!

Enrollment closes this Sunday, April 19th for

“This has not been 'just another workshop',

but rather a significant paradigm shift in how I relate to my world.”

~Sam H