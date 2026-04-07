WeAwakening

WeAwakening

WeAwakening
WeAwakening
The Transformative Power of Blessing
0:00
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The Transformative Power of Blessing

Patricia Pearce's avatar
Patricia Pearce
Apr 07, 2026

Click button below for information about my four-week online course

Activating Transformation Through the Power of Blessing.

Lisianthus and Sunfower, © 2017 by Sara Steele, All Rights Reserved.

Last day to register is Sunday, April 19th.

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