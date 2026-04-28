WeAwakening

WeAwakening

WeAwakening
WeAwakening
Our Chrysalis Calling
0:00
-13:42

Our Chrysalis Calling

This is the time to come together in community
Patricia Pearce's avatar
Patricia Pearce
Apr 28, 2026

Join me in the online Global Gathering for Peace
Friday, May 1, 2026 at 1 PM Eastern Time

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Orlando, Florida Jan-Feb. 2027
Co-Creating the New: Remembering Truth Together

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