What is real?

That’s the question confronting us all with the explosion of online scams and the advent of AI, and it’s a question I grappled with recently after an email landed in my inbox.

I’ll recount the experience in the present tense as I would a dream, because that is how it felt to me.

It’s mid-May and I receive an email from someone named Francesca Morgan who tells me that she learned about my book Beyond Jesus during a gathering of members of the European Book Club.

She says my book prompted a deep conversation about spirituality, consciousness, and the challenges of following one’s own path when it takes you beyond conventional understandings. She is reaching out to see if I would like to be one of their featured authors. The byline in her email says she is a coordinator for the book club.

I am immediately skeptical. It is highly unlikely that my book would have gotten on the radar of people who are members of a European book club. But then, I do have some readers in Europe. If this conversation really happened, I would love to connect with those readers.

I go on the book club’s website to check them out. I see that they feature writers from Europe, Africa and Asia (odd, since I am none of these). The About page says:

The European Book Club was founded in 2020 by a group of literature enthusiasts who wanted to celebrate and explore the incredible diversity of European writing. From the philosophical depths of Dostoevsky to the modernist innovations of Woolf, from the magical realism of Allende to the contemporary voices reshaping European literature today. We believe that European literature offers unparalleled insights into the human condition, shaped by centuries of cultural exchange, historical upheaval, and artistic innovation. Our mission is to create a welcoming space where readers can discover these treasures together, share perspectives, and deepen their appreciation for the written word.

It all seems quite intriguing, but I email Francesca back to tell her I don’t fit the book club’s criteria since I am from the US. She responds that over the last few years their scope has expanded. If I look closely at some of the authors they have featured I will see that there are several from the US.

I do, and sure enough she is right; there are some writers from the US. But I’m still not convinced.

I consult A.I. “What is the European Book Club?”

The European Book Club is a community that celebrates and explores diverse literary traditions from Europe, Asia, and Africa through discussions and shared reading experiences. It aims to connect readers across cultures and promote appreciation for various literary voices and styles.

I add “scam” to the prompt. “What is the European Book Club scam?”

European book club scams typically involve unsolicited emails from fake book clubs that flatter authors and request payment for features or promotions. These scams often use generic praise and require fees disguised as “administration” or “spotlight” fees, preying on authors’ desire for visibility.

So much for AI.

I notice that Francesca uses a Gmail address, which, I have learned, is a red flag. So I contact the book club directly using the email on their website (info@theeuropeanbookclub.org) to ask them if they know of Francesca Morgan and if they are aware of this invitation. I also tell Francesca that I have contacted the book club directly because I am aware that authors are being targeted by scammers presenting as legitimate book clubs.

The following day I hear back from the European Book Club confirming that Francesca works for them and that the invitation is legitimate.

Francesca also writes back.

Dear Patricia, Thank you again for your honesty and caution, I completely understand, and I truly respect your decision to verify things independently first. I just wanted to follow up and see whether you were able to hear back from the European Book Club regarding your inquiry. I remain genuinely excited about the possibility of featuring Beyond Jesus in an upcoming Author Spotlight discussion because the conversations your work sparked within our reader community were deeply thoughtful and meaningful. If you still have any questions or concerns at all, please feel free to ask me directly. I’d be more than happy to clarify anything further for you. Looking forward to hearing from you whenever you feel comfortable. Warm regards,

Francesca Morgan

By now I’m feeling a bit like J.B. Fletcher, determined to get to the bottom of this. I’m also finding the detective work to be quite engaging, even fun.

I learn that scams that target authors always try to get authors to pay something. Fees to be a featured author. Fees for promotional materials. (Some scammers will even tell the writer if they don’t pay the fee they will leave negative reviews of their book. 😮)

If all of this is a deception, I’m wondering how deep it goes. I check out some websites of their previously featured authors. Who knows? Maybe they are fake websites.

But it looks like they are real people with real books. I write to one of them and ask what her experience with the European Book Club was like. I’m waiting for her response. I’m also waiting to see if and when Francesca will ask me for money.

One morning I am sitting on our roof deck during my morning time listening for insight about this surreal situation I find myself in. Suddenly, I see clearly that this one of two things. It is either an expression of Love from people who resonate with my message and want to support my work, or it is a cry for Love from people who live in a paradigm of scarcity believing they must manipulate others to get what they think they need, perhaps even people who are being coerced to do something they don’t want to do.

Seeing this I am filled with compassion, and I know that we are all being held in Love.

Later that morning Francesca gives me a list of materials they will need to promote me as one of their spotlighted authors. I tell her I can provide everything except for a book trailer, which I do not have. She responds by giving me the email address (another Gmail address) of someone who can make a trailer for me by Friday.

I tell Francesca I am not spending any money on book promotion at this time. Her response comes quickly, without any of the cordial, eloquent English that has characterized her previous communications.

“Francesca” says:

Thank you for your reply.

Honestly yes she do charge but not much since you will be only doing book trailer

since you don't have all the materials we can't proceed let me know your thoughts

If you're still interested in the spotlight kindly get the book trailer done.

Case solved.

The Real Clarity

At noon this same day I am starting my online meditation group. Each weekday, before we begin our meditation, I close my eyes and draw an Angel card from a bowl. Each card has a different word on it, and we spend our meditation time tuning in with the energy of the word that is drawn. The word I draw is Clarity.

During the meditation I see that the clarity that has come to me isn’t that the European Book Club is a scam, even though I’m sure it is. The clarity that has come to me is seeing once again that no matter what is playing out in our lives it is playing out within the field of Love. The clarity was remembering that in every moment we are either expressing Love or crying out for Love. The clarity was seeing how often my mind succeeds in scamming itself: convincing itself that there are good guys and bad guys, telling itself that it can be victimized, falling for its own fantasies.

Several days later I hear back from the author I had contacted.

Sorry for the late response. I have been gone with a family matter. Yes I was featured on the European Book Club. It was my first one so I didn’t know what to expect. It was not what I expected. The hostess was hard to understand because of her accent. I never did see real faces when the Zoom event happened including the hostess face. I still am not sure if this was a professional thing or a scam. I probably will not do any others, especially if they want a fee. I would love to hear your experience if you did engage with them. I hope it was good.

Here’s my takeaway. Everything in this dream we call the “world” is symbolic, and all of it, always, is revealing a state of mind. We each have the power to choose our state of mind, and ultimately, no matter what we choose and no matter what circumstances are playing out in the dream, there is only one thing that is ever real. Love.