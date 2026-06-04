WeAwakening

WeAwakening

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Pearce's avatar
Patricia Pearce
Jun 5

Sure is! It sort of feels like falling through the looking glass.

Reply
Share
Steve Messer's avatar
Steve Messer
7d

Clearly the best approach to online scams or scams of any source is to be skeptical, but be skeptical with Love as your backdrop.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patricia Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture