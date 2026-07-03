I’m sitting on our enclosed porch looking out the window. On a pole affixed to a house across the street, an American flag, lit by the morning sun, is luffing in the breeze.

Like everything else in our dream of separation, the flag is a symbol. It stands for an idea called “America,” a subset of an idea called “nation.”

This 4th of July marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of “America,” and in Philadelphia, where I live, there will be commemorative events at Independence Hall and later an outdoor concert extravaganza on the Ben Franklin Parkway culminating with fireworks over the Art Museum—all to honor of the signing of “America’s” founding document: the “Declaration of Independence.”

I know that within the dream, the Declaration was a big deal. A couple of miles from where I sit, a group of colonists had the audacity to publicly state that all men are created equal, and that they were withdrawing their allegiance to “the King” and claiming for themselves the right to self-governance.

It was a bold move, one they were pretty certain would lead to their execution as traitors.

And. . .

The signers were all white men living on land seized from the original inhabitants of this continent, and several of them engaged in the enslavement of other human beings.

The flag across the street wafts, then becomes still, then wafts again.

As I contemplate this 250th anniversary, I understand the time has come to do what the founders weren’t able to do, something far more radical than they could even conceive of. The question is, am I willing to sign on?

I understand, just as I’m sure you do, that what’s called for now isn’t simply withdrawing our allegiance to “the King,” but withdrawing our loyalty to the state of consciousness from which the idea of “King” arises. This is the egoic state of consciousness that perceives separateness, craves specialness, and expresses itself in every form of domination, discrimination, cruelty, injustice and greed that we see playing out in our dream.

So, I’ve been working on my declaration of independence from the unreal, and here’s what I’ve come up with so far.

I hold these truths to be Self-evident: That all life is an expression of One Life and is endowed with the divinity from which it arises. That separation is a fabrication of the mind and can never be real no matter how vividly it gets enacted in the dream. That Love is absolute, judgment is non-existent, and nothing any of us do in the dream can affect our original innocence. That we are here to incarnate Life, Liberty, and Happiness, and to know ourselves as E Pluribus Unum.

I don’t have to fight any wars or engage in any arguments about these truths, because they simply are. Nor do I have to do battle with anyone’s state of consciousness, including my own. Whenever unconsciousness expresses itself in myself or another, as it is bound to do from time to time, I can simply hold it in Love and wait.

I realize I’m just saying out loud what you already know in the core of your being, that the revolutionary act of our time is to choose Love in all circumstances. Not because it’s the “right” thing, but because deep down we know it’s the Real thing.

I’m going to go ahead and sign this now. I’ll leave the quill here just in case you’d like to add your own John Hancock as well.

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