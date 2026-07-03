WeAwakening

WeAwakening

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Elliott Robertson's avatar
Elliott Robertson
7d

It seems I usually add a comment only when there's a synchronicity. Just a few hours ago I was sharing my blog on social media, something I wrote after a healing experience at The Global Gathering for Peace. And I introduced it as a blog about untying ourselves from judgments and grudges of the past. And I defined forgiveness as freedom.

I think so many who feel betrayed will eventually arrive at freedom. I was slow. Decades of judging, hard-heartedness, whenever a certain leader came to mind (I won't name any names). I feel that people in today's energies won't take so long.

We're both sharing pathways to freedom. But in my case, I had practically forgotten about this holiday. Completely unrelated to this "season".

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Donna Mosher's avatar
Donna Mosher
7dEdited

I’ve been contemplating this very concept today, Patricia. “… that all (wealthy white) men are created equal.” Thank you for sharing a more enlightening place for me to rest and a vision I can hold.

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