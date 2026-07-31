This morning I was going back through some of my writings and came upon this short e-book, Awakening to Love in a Time of Fear, that I wrote and made available through my website nearly a decade ago.

It contains five simple practices that we can engage in daily to help ground ourselves in Love and be Love’s presence in these turbulent times.

As I read through it I was taken by how relevant it continues to be, and I felt it was time to share it once again.

You can read, print or download Awakening to Love in a Time of Fear by clicking the button below, and if you find the piece helpful I hope you will pass it along to others as well.

🙏 Patricia

Download Here

[Photograph by Sara Steele]