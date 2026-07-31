Awakening to Love in a Time of Fear
This morning I was going back through some of my writings and came upon this short e-book, Awakening to Love in a Time of Fear, that I wrote and made available through my website nearly a decade ago.
It contains five simple practices that we can engage in daily to help ground ourselves in Love and be Love’s presence in these turbulent times.
As I read through it I was taken by how relevant it continues to be, and I felt it was time to share it once again.
You can read, print or download Awakening to Love in a Time of Fear by clicking the button below, and if you find the piece helpful I hope you will pass it along to others as well.
🙏 Patricia
[Photograph by Sara Steele]
Why am I not surprised by the synchronicity?
It came to me this morning that God's presence is in the thorn (plus the thorn protects the rose).
You start by illuminating the opportunity to awaken to love when we are in the presence of a thorn, so to speak.
Later you ask something similar to something in a guided visualization I recorded a few years ago, one that I had forgotten about entirely until just recently. The guided visualization has the master showing you around a "tree garden" asking you, "Which tree will you cut down?" (Not unlike the very short parable of the gardener and the landowner.)
I think the astrology of the summer of 2026 is going to lead the masses to stop joining "my people, my tribe" and to mingle with all groups and drop the word "my". (And now it comes to me that My "Earthlings for Peace" tee-shirt just became available after many delays and it is aligned with the astrology of aquarius that dissolves divisions and makes us all equal.)