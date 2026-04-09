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Fierce Love with Teri Leigh
Minnesota's Radical Form of Activism
22 hrs ago
•
Patricia Pearce
8
2
3
47:05
The Transformative Power of Blessing
Click button below for information about my four-week online course
Apr 7
•
Patricia Pearce
7
10
1
10:41
The Unstoppable Rise of the Feminine
Apr 2
•
Patricia Pearce
13
8
22:12
March 2026
The Gaslighting of the Mind
Mar 22
•
Patricia Pearce
19
3
10:27
Transmuting the Battlefield of the Mind
To find out more about my Awakened Activism course, click here.
Mar 12
•
Patricia Pearce
11
3
10:36
Humanity's Recurring Nightmare
Mar 5
•
Patricia Pearce
11
10:14
February 2026
The Old Growth Democracy Is Sprouting New Shoots
Feb 26
•
Patricia Pearce
12
9
6:42
Loving Kindness for Self and Others — with Oneika Mays
An audio-video podcast
Feb 25
•
Patricia Pearce
6
3
1
46:00
For All the Writers
Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have been part of the London Writers’ Salon, a global gathering of writers that meets online every weekday to…
Feb 18
•
Patricia Pearce
5
4
Reflections from the Walk for Peace
Feb 17
•
Patricia Pearce
10
7
10:45
We Are Not in Germany 1933
Honoring the Transformational Possibilities of This Moment
Feb 2
•
Patricia Pearce
20
6
9:33
January 2026
Breaking Forth News: The Emergence of the Collective Christ
Want to be a transformative presence in these times?
Jan 26
•
Patricia Pearce
13
11
1
6:35
© 2026 Patricia Pearce
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