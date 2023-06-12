Why subscribe to WeAwakening?

The extreme tumult erupting in the world right now is part of a much bigger story. We who are here on this planet are witnessing and participating in an unprecedented event: an evolutionary leap in consciousness.

For eons, humanity has been asleep, dreaming a dream of separateness, and over the centuries we have created institutions—social, political, economic and religious—founded upon that illusion.

Now, as we collectively awaken to the reality of Universal Oneness (aka Love), those institutions are beginning to crumble.

This unraveling of the world we have known, the world that had been built upon the illusion of separateness, can be scary. Yet it is a necessary precursor to the new world that is ready to be born.

This platform is dedicated to helping you see the turbulence of these times through the lens of this great awakening that is underway, and to inspire you to hold everything in the truth of Love.

I also hope that this will be a place where those of us who are here to support this awakening can connect with each other. Because truly, this is a We awakening.

About Your Host

Hello! My name is Patricia Pearce, and I’m so glad you have found your way here.

I’m a writer and spiritual teacher devoted to helping us navigate the tumultuous awakening process we are undergoing.

Once upon a time I was a pastor, but a spiritual awakening I experienced in the early 2000’s took my life in another direction. You can find more about me on my website: www.patriciapearce.com/about.

Thanks for showing up, and I hope we can stay in touch!